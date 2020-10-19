Deloris Rankins



September 3, 1939 - October 17, 2020



Deloris Rankins, age 81, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Premier, West Virginia, she had resided in Blountville since 1968. Deloris was loved by the Sullivan Central High School community to whom she had dedicated her life to. She loved her flowers and especially mowing her own yard. Deloris was a loving wife, mother and sister.



Mrs. Rankins was preceded in death by her parents, John and Delphia Tinney; sister, Laura Wagner; brother, Eddie Tinney; sister-in-law, Janice Rankin; brother-in-law, Alvin Mullins.



Deloris is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Rankins; daughters, Kathy Rankins and husband, Ken Graf and Jennifer Rankins; sister, Brenda Mullins; brother, John Tinney and wife, Alice; brother-in-laws, Johnny Wagner and Raby Rankin; sister-in-law, Reba Lester and husband Frank; several nieces and nephews and extended family at Sullivan Central High School and the softball community.



The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mark Gaminda officiating.



Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home



117 E. Charlemont Ave, Kingsport, Tn 37660



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 19, 2020.