Barbara Ann Poore
October 17, 2020
Barbara Ann Poore, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was a native of Bristol and was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and was a wonderful mother. She was a former employee of H.P. King Company having worked with them for 20 years in the shoe department.
Along with her parents, George and Margaret Buchanan she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Poore; sisters, Cornelia "Toonie" McCary, Joan Freels; brother, Ronald Buchanan; son-in-laws, Mike Canter, Tommy Yates.
She is survived by sons, Jack Poore and wife, Diane, Jon Poore and wife, Sharon; daughters, Joyce Poore Yates, Suzanne Canter Gaussart and husband, Ariel; grandchildren, Gina Percy and husband, Matt, Jason Poore and wife, Jennifer, Robin West and husband, Ed, Stephanie Modzelewski and husband, Aaron, Emma Poore, Blake Poore and wife, Bridget, Dean Yates and wife, Angie; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jackson Percy, Michaela, Jaelyn, Trey and Paisley West, Aubrey and Maci Poore, Camille and Canter Modzelewski, Hunter, Harley and Kendel Yates and Blake Poore Jr.
The graveside funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. Pallbearers will be Ed West, Aaron Modzelewski, Jason Poore, Trey West and Dean Yates. Honorary Pallbearers will be Blake Poore, Canter Modzelewski and Blake Poore Jr.
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Poore
