Jack Witten Cecil Sr.
Jack Witten Cecil Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Wales, Florida, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Jack was born on August 31, 1927, in Tazewell, Virginia, to the late Vernon Hawkins Cecil and Samuel Wesley Cecil. After graduating from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia, Jack served in the United States Army as a drill instructor specializing in marksmanship. When the service to his Country was completed, he attended the North Carolina State School of Architecture before transferring to the University of Virginia School of Engineering. He ultimately graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) in 1952 from the School of Architecture with a specialty in Building Construction. He was one of the first to graduate with this prestigious degree.
While attending VPI, Jack married his longtime sweetheart JoAnne Witten of Tazewell in 1951 on the same day of her graduation from Madison College.
Following graduation Jack and JoAnne relocated to Roanoke, Virginia, where Jack was employed by English Construction as a project manager. The family later relocated to Easton, Maryland where Jack worked for Haleck Construction and learned his estimating and bidding skills.
Jack then returned to Tazewell as the founder of Beavers and Cecil Construction Company in 1955. He represented the fourth generation of his family as a construction professional succeeding his father, Samuel Cecil, who was a prominent local builder and also owner and founder of the Federal Lumber Company in North Tazewell. Beavers and Cecil Construction specialized in commercial and industrial construction as well as utilities for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment.
As Jack's three Cecil children reached adolescence, many of their high school and college contemporaries spent summers working for Beavers and Cecil as laborers. The personal connections established from the Beavers and Cecil "boot camp" experience endures to this day.
Jack was known by all as an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, and he hunted, fished, and golfed whenever time allowed. He was dedicated to the preservation of wild game and especially the local Ruffed Grouse population. He was passionate and eminently fair as a hunter and fisherman. When he retired to central Florida, he spent most of his sporting hours in a bass boat in the pursuit of Large Mouth Bass.
Jack's trademarks were intelligence and determination, and he was capable of succeeding in any endeavor he chose. He was dedicated to his wife and family, his profession, and his sporting pursuits. We are all better people from knowing Jack as a friend or as a father.
Jack was preceded in death by his three sisters, Jean Cecil Palmer, Frances Cecil Teague, and Margaret Cecil Jones and three brothers, Robert Hawkins Cecil, and two older brothers who perished during the influenza outbreak in 1918.
Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnne Witten Cecil and their three children, Jack Witten Cecil Jr. (Sandy) of Nashville, (Patty Gail) of Tazewell, Andrew Wyant Cecil and his wife, Vicki of Tazewell, Virginia, and Candace Cecil Spessard and husband, Rob, of Johns Creek, Georgia.
Other survivors include his nine grandchildren, Samuel Cecil, Isaac Cecil, Cara Spivey, Courtney Anderson, Shelly Keary, Drew Cecil, Robert Spessard, Leigh Bukovich and Evan Spessard, as well as 12 much loved great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews scattered around the east coast.
A private celebration for the well lived life of Jack Cecil is being planned at a future date.
A private celebration for the well lived life of Jack Cecil is being planned at a future date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.