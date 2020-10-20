Eileen B. Ball
October 21, 1920 - October 16, 2020
Through the grace and mercy of our Savior Jesus Christ, a beloved mother, great grandmother and dear friend received her eternal reward after 100 years.
Eileen Burns (Fields) Ball, born in Lebanon, Russell County, Virginia on October 21, 1920, passed away at the home of her daughter on October 16, 2020 in Holly Ridge, North Carolina, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by three daughters, Joann Johnson of Hampstead, North Carolina, Nancy Meng of St. Joseph, Missouri and Jimmie Gaye Zimmerman (Brian Zimmerman) of Holly Ridge, North Carolina.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Gene Johnson, Beverly Donlon, Steven Meng, Michael Meng, Eric Meng, Keith Ruble, Rhonda Shrewsbury, Walter Zimmerman, Malissa Lorson, Robby Poszich and Angela Jennings; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and twenty-one great-great-grandchildren.
Affectionately dubbed "Sister", "Memaw" by many and "Granny" by some, Eileen is also survived by sisters Lola, Shelby, Margaret and Martha and two brothers, Calvin and Giles. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eileen was a well-traveled woman and a noted member of the Thurmont's "Red Hats" club.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lula Belle Mitchell and Walter F. Fields and her husband of 53 years, Walter H. Ball. Additionally she was predeceased by two daughters, Brenda Sue Ball Ruble and Kathy Elaine Ball Poszich; three sons-in-law, Wayne Meng, Robert Poszich and Richard Johnson; four brothers, Anthony, Sam, Walter George; and one sister, Cornelia.
A graveside celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, Md. Her memorial celebration will coincide with her 100th birthday.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 20, 2020.