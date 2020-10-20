Carol "Sue" Howington
September 1, 1951 - October 15, 2020
Carol "Sue" Howington, 69, of Cedar Bluff, Va., left her earthly journey and arrived at her heavenly destination on Thursday, October 15, 2020 following a brief illness. Sue was a woman of great expectations when traveling. Anyone lucky enough to have traveled with her would confirm often times Sue would say, "This place is overrated," but if we could hear her today, she would say, "Heaven is above and beyond all my expectations."
Sue was born on September 1, 1951 to Carl and Edgar Horn Ratliff. She was the eighth of nine children. Sue was a woman of many talents with a great sense of humor and was unapologetically loyal to her family and friends. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of New Hope Assembly. Sue had worked for over 20 years in the ministry letting her light shine far and wide. Sue was a current employee of Simmons Equipment.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Edgar Ratliff; two brothers, Bueford Ratliff and Jimmy "Arnold" Ratliff; and four brothers-in-law, Rages Matney, Scotty Lambert, the Rev. Rondal Parks, and Basil Matney.
Sue was a dedicated mother and biggest cheerleader to her surviving children, son, Christopher Craig Howington, of Abingdon, Va., and daughter, Monica Suzette Simmons and husband, John, of Pounding Mill, Va. Additional survivors are the grandchildren who gave her the title of "Nan", Reagan Albert, Renae Garrett, Christa Stuemke, Isabella Albert, Christopher Howingon II, Pippa-Sage Simmons and Everton Simmons; one great-grandson, Ezekial Stuemke.
Sue is also survived by five sisters, Marie Matney of Richlands, Va., Phyllis Matney of Oakwood, Va., Martha Lambert of Cedar Bluff, Va., Jan White and husband, Jerry, of Richlands, Va., and Doris Parks of Oakwood, Va. Also surviving is one brother, Arvil Ratliff and wife, Zella of Oakwood, Va; and one sister-in-law, Gail Ratliff of Patterson, Va. Sue is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
Pallbearers will be nephews and nephews-in-law, Matt Simmons, Brian Martin, and James Hoops.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pat and Brian Martin for their friendship, care and support during Sue's illness.
Friends may call at the New Hope Assembly Church on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Homegoing services for Carol "Sue" Howington will be conducted on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Claudie Throgmartin and the Reverend David Lee Horton. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens.
We will be taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of any potential illness. In an effort to minimize direct contact, we ask that you consider avoiding shaking hands or physical contact with the family members or other guests. Direct eye contact, loving words, and a warm smile can be as meaningful to the family as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times. Face masks or coverings are strongly encouraged.
Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, Va. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 20, 2020.