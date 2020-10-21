Byron Clark Groseclose



Byron Clark Groseclose, a resident of Brentwood, Calif., passed away from the effects of leukemia on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, surrounded by his children.



Clark was born on June 11, 1934, in Marion, Va., the oldest son of Wilma Nye Comer and Byron Glenn Groseclose. Clark had an older sister, Patricia who has predeceased him and a brother, Lynn Groseclose who resides in Florida.



Clark married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Mae Westman in 1952. They were married 66 years before Wanda passed away in 2018. They are the proud parents of four children, Kim Alexander, Eric (Sherry), Glenn (Teresa) and his oldest son, Byron Jr. (Jeni) who passed away in 2012. Clark also leaves behind nine living grandchildren who adored him, Jessie and Matt Hewitt, Luke Groseclose, Rachel, Mitchell, Lauren (Evans), Jeffrey and Scott Groseclose, and Nicholas Mann. His oldest grandchild Levi predeceased him. He was the beloved Great-Grandpa of Carter, Ellie and Cohen Evans and Vedette Hewitt. Clark and Wanda felt blessed that most of their family lived close and spent a lot time together. They were their greatest joy.



Clark graduated from Marion High School where he was the Senior Class President and a member of the school student leadership team. After graduation he attended Emory and Henry University in Virginia, finishing his Bachelor's degree in three years. He then attended the University of Virginia where he was awarded a Master's and a Doctorate in Nuclear Physics in 1959. Clark was an associate professor at the University of Oklahoma for three years before he accepted a position at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory. He had an exceptional and illustrious career as a weapons design physicist. His reputation as a brilliant nuclear scientist resulted in his being awarded many accolades. One of his proudest achievements was being a principal designer of nuclear submarine missiles. He felt great satisfaction that he had a hand in keeping our nation safe through deterrence. In his time at the Lab Clark rose to the position of Associate Division Leader. His reputation as a leader and scientist still stands.



Clark was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served as a Bishop in the church three separate times. He had a calm, kind and fair demeanor and was loved by all who knew him. He was blessed with the heart of a servant and never passed a chance to serve his family or fellow man. Clark was an avid genealogist – it was his favorite pastime. He and Wanda both researched and carefully catalogued literally hundreds of thousands of family names. A legacy of Clark's was the Groseclose Family reunion celebrating the family pioneering spirit since 1750.



Clark was a man of many interests. He was fascinated by aviation, thinking in his youth that he wanted to be a pilot. He loved to travel and visited many countries though out the world. He loved football, current events and America's Funniest Home Videos.



Clark was extraordinary, known by many for his kindness, intelligence, fairness, and integrity, a killer sense of humor and his righteousness and devotion to God. As a family we are thankful for the profound influence he had in each of our lives. All who knew Clark Groseclose - were enriched by him. We believe Families are Forever and we will be reunited once again.



Private family services have been held. Clark was buried by his sweetheart Wanda at the Brentwood Union Cemetery.



Brentwood Funeral Home FD50



839 First Street, Brentwood, Calif.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.