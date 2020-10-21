Emma Haynes Comer Vance
March 20, 1930 - October 17, 2020
Emma Haynes Comer Vance, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born March 20, 1930, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late David William and Mary Ann Rush Comer.
Emma was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was retired from Univac/Sperry. She was a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church where she was a choir member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsay Thomas Vance Jr.; sisters, Lottie Montgomery Battin, Mary E. Burns, Margaret Moore and Marie Burkett; and brother, John David Comer.
She leaves behind one son, Richard H. Vance of Bluff City, Tenn., and his wife, Wendy. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, April Tipton and boyfriend, Shane Hicks, of Bluff City and Andrew R. Vance and wife, Shonda, of Bristol; six great-grandchildren, Ty, Bently, Braylenn, Myah, Lincoln and Greyson. Also left behind are two stepdaughters, Nancy Lewis and JoAnn Price, both of Fort Mohave, Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Emma had been able to live a mostly normal life for her age after moving to Elmcroft Senior Living at little over two years ago. The family wishes to express our appreciation for the care she got there. She felt at home and felt surrounded by friends and family that would be there to help and watch over her. The family especially wishes to thank Sara, a 4th floor west nurse at Bristol Regional Medical Center, who cared for Emma with compassion and gentleness during the last few days of her life.
The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Burton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 7:30 prior to the service. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. A procession from the funeral home to the cemetery will depart at 12:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Ty Tipton, David Gorley, Gary Fletcher, Miles Vance, Andrew M. Vance, and Raymond Burkett.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.