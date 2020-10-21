Sonia Colleen Edwards Colley
May 18, 1955 - October 17, 2020
Sonia Colleen Edwards Colley, age 65, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born to the late Earl Edwards and Della Sutherland Edwards on May 18, 1955, in Dickenson County, Va.
Sonia was the light of her family. Her top priority was to ensure that others were loved and taken care of. She was an avid reader, a gardener, and a wonderful cook. Sonia was most recently employed by Food City, and spent many years taking care of her grandchildren, which was her most beloved job.
In addition to her parents, Sonia was also preceded in death by three siblings, Norris, Glenda, and Kimberly Edwards. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronald Clayton "Ronnie" Colley; three children, Talena Colley Leonard and husband, Darrell, of Abingdon, Va., Tyra Colley Kiser and husband, Shawn, of Abingdon, Va.; and Aaron Colley and wife, Brittany, of Bluff City, Tenn.; sister, Theda Owens husband, Paul, of Haysi, Va.; seven grandchildren, Kain, Maisie, Keira, Aubree, Ava, Clayton, and Samuel; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Gary Sullivan officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Aaron Colley, Kain Kiser, Shawn Kiser, Darrell Leonard, Duane Owens, and Royce Owens will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Face masks are required, and social distancing practices are to be observed.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.