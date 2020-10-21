Sonja will always be missed not only by our family but friends and various communities. She was always there for everyone... always smiling and happy. Ready to take on any challenges thrown her way. I will not be able to attend the services but know my thoughts are with you all & I send hugs and prayers for all of the family, Ron, Talena, Tyra, Aaron and the grand-children and to Theda and family. God Bless and be with you all thru this difficult time.

Nancy Colley Pritchard October 20, 2020