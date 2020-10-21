Menu
Alma Irene Musick
Alma Irene Musick

January 10, 1939 - October 19, 2020

Alma Irene Musick, 81, of the Sandy Ridge, section of Cleveland, Va., went home to meet her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Crabtree Cemetery in Sandy Ridge. Those wishing to follow in the procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12 p.m.

Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service

7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Virginia

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA 24266
Oct
20
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA 24266
Oct
21
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA 24266
Oct
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Crabtree Cemetery
, Sandy Ridge, Virginia
