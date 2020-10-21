Menu
Kristina Mae Kennedy
1984 - 2020
BORN
1984
DIED
2020
Kristina Mae Kennedy

July 30, 1984 - October 17, 2020

Kristina Mae Kennedy, age 36, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

She was born July 30, 1984, in Washington, D.C. Kristina was an employee of 1st Franklin Financial. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gabrielle Autumn Kennedy.

Survivors include her parents, Kimberlea Gregory, Keith Lee Gregory, and Hilbert Samuel Stephens; son, Cameron Marley Kennedy; love of her life, Jesse Kennedy; sisters, Tracy Romans and husband, Brian, Logan Grace Stone and husband, Caleb; brother, Ryan Stephens and wife, Maddie; nieces and nephews, Britney Romans, Kaley Romans, Brayden Romans, Sam and Jenny Stephens, and Emory Grace Stone.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The service will be streamed on the Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church YouTube channel. Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Gregory, Brian Romans, Jesse Kennedy, Caleb Stone, Ryan Stephens and Bryce Cheers. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:45 pm prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Sullivan County Children's Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 867, Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church
Oct
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church
