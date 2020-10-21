Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson
February 18, 1937 - October 19, 2020
Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson, age 83, of Dickenson County, Va., passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
She enjoyed collecting antiques and meeting customers visiting the area at her antiques business.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Milton Clifton Culbertson; and children, Rocky, Rita, Scott (Duke), and Penny Culbertson.
She is survived by one son, Clifton Culbertson; two daughters, Shelia Ferguson, and Virginia Patterson; and a special granddaughter, Jayde Cable-Lemons. She was blessed with five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Services for Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson are private.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Farris Funeral Service
PO BOX 427, Abingdon, VA 24212 / 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.