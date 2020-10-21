Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie Edna Culbertson
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson

February 18, 1937 - October 19, 2020

Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson, age 83, of Dickenson County, Va., passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

She enjoyed collecting antiques and meeting customers visiting the area at her antiques business.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Milton Clifton Culbertson; and children, Rocky, Rita, Scott (Duke), and Penny Culbertson.

She is survived by one son, Clifton Culbertson; two daughters, Shelia Ferguson, and Virginia Patterson; and a special granddaughter, Jayde Cable-Lemons. She was blessed with five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Services for Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson are private.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of Marie Edna Sluss Culbertson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Farris Funeral Service

PO BOX 427, Abingdon, VA 24212 / 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
FARRIS FUNERAL SERVICE INC.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.