Phyllis Jean Blair
July 10, 1943 - October 19, 2020
Phyllis Jean Blair, 77, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born in Hurley, Va., on July 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Cecil and Georgia Estep Belcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lamir Blair Jr.; a son, Ronnie "Bozo" Blair; and brothers, Tommy Belcher and Randy Belcher of Virginia.
She was a wonderful, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She had worked at Berkley Fashions. She loved to read and play on her IPad.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Ricky Blair and wife, Teresa, of Three Oaks, Mich., Jimmy Lamir Blair and wife, Mary, of Statesville, N.C., Douglas Ray Blair and wife, Teresa, of Iaeger, W.Va., Jerry Blair and wife, Carol, of Greeneville, Tenn., Jeffrey Wayne Blair and wife, Tiny, of Three Oaks, Mich.; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jackie Belcher and wife, Betty, of Hurley, Va., and Johnny Belcher and wife, Barbara, of Slate Creek, Va.; sisters, Debbie, Darlene and Denis; special nephew, Bill Belcher; special friend, Vivian Neace; two sisters-in-law, Marie Williams and husband, Charles of Cordova, Ala. and Della Mae Meade of Princeton, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Carol McMillan of Bristol, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Nathaniel Leonard officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be sons and grandchildren.
. Mrs. Blair and her family are in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.