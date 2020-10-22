John William Barton
January 16, 1935 - October 20, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
John William Barton, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
John was born in Smyth County to the late Robert Don and Mary Margaret Tibbs Barton.
He retired from Brunswick as a Production Manager after 39 years of service and was the last surviving founding member of the Sugar Grove Fire Department. John was a dedicated member of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church, the Ruritan Club, the Young At Heart Club and a former Smyth County School Board member for the Rye Valley District. If you knew John – you knew he was a social man that never met a stranger. His family will always love and miss him and forever remember his numerous quotes and wise advice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert D. Barton; and sister, Mary Glenn Burton.
John is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joanne Hubble Barton of Sugar Grove, Va.; daughter, Ann Rhea Hester and husband, Michael, of Newnan, Ga.; son, Greg Barton and wife, Libby, of Lancaster, S.C.; three grandchildren, Nathan Hester and wife, Haley, Katie Hester, and Erika Barton; two bonus grandchildren, Cary Lampkins and Will Rose; one great-grandson, Grayson Hester; sister, Donna B. Hoffman of Abingdon, Va.; a few nieces and nephews; and many, many special friends.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Meek-Scott Cemetery in Teas, Va., with Pastor John Roe officiating.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Sugar Grove Fire Department, Attention: Treasurer, P.O. Box 168, Sugar Grove, VA 24375.
To share memories of John William Barton, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for John's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.