Robert H. "Bob" Raines, 79, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A native of Russell County, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Carol Myer Raines; and his parents, John "Hub" Raines and Mary Helen Raines.
He is survived by his daughters, Robyn Allene Raines of Abingdon and Ashley Elaine Johnson and husband, David, of Round Hill. Bob was the proud Grampy of Isaac Steele and Elizabeth Gray Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Jean Wade and her husband, Bill, of Greenville and Susan Dovey and her husband, Steve, of Downingtown, Pa.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, there will be a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to his church, Belfast United Methodist, 291 Belfast Mills Rd., Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 or Russell Co. 4-H (Checks made to: VCE-Russell Co with Memo: In Support of 4-H Programs) P.O. Box 697, Lebanon, VA 24266.
The family of Robert H. "Bob" Raines is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
