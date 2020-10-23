Ira Marion Price Jr.
April 14, 1940 - October 21, 2020
Ira Marion Price Jr., 80, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Mr. Price was born on April 14, 1940, to the late Ira and Goldie Greer Price in Pocahontas, Va.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed working on puzzle books. Mr. Price was a member at Beulah Baptist Church in Meadowview, Va.
Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy and Roy Price; and step grandson, Jeromy Bubacz.
Survivors include his loving wife, of 60 years, Mava Cox Price; two sons, David Price, Paul Price and wife, Stephanie; sister, Brenda Purse; brothers, Jack Price and wife, Anita, and Mack Price and wife, Karen; sister-in-law, Carol Price; two grandchildren, Erika Christie and husband, Ben, and Steven Price; step granddaughter, Laura Bubacz; great-grandson, Easton Christie; two great step grandchildren, Jace Eshelman and Graham Eshelman; also many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted following visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dwayne Dillard officiating.
A committal service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr.Price.
