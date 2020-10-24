Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ira Marion Price Jr.
Ira Marion Price Jr.

April 14, 1940 - October 21, 2020

Ira Marion Price Jr., 80, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted following visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dwayne Dillard officiating.

A committal service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr.Price.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA 24212
Oct
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA 24212
Oct
24
Committal
2:00p.m.
Grandview Memory Gardens
, Bluefield, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My thoughts and Prayers go out to Mava and family. I´ve known Jr all my life. Our Fathers were hunting and fishing buddies and we went on lots of camping trips with them. Lots of great memories. We also went to school together. Rest In Peace my Friend til we meet again.
Janet (Sluss) Thomason
October 23, 2020