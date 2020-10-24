Curtis Sandy Murray
August 16, 1948 - October 21, 2020
Formerly of Abingdon, Va., Curtis, 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Ga. He lived in Virginia until moving to Georgia in 1981. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation.
He lived a life that prioritized family and the well-being of others over his own. A selfless care giver loved and adored by all that met him. Always one to have a smile that could light up a room and an infectious laugh that brought joy to all around him. A devoted husband, loving father as well as grandfather, and a valued friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Ardna Murray; wife, Mary Ruth Murray; daughter, Sandie Murray; and siblings, Annie, Ruth, Clarence, Jim, Joe, Jack and Seldon.
Survived by son, Donald and Kirsten Murray; granddaughters, Chelsea and Casey Parker and Camila and Robby McDaniel; siblings, Betty and Kate.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Donald C. Thayer officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside the funeral home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Murray.
