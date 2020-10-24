Robert Allen Kell Jr.
July 29, 1970 - October 22, 2020
MARION, Va.
Robert Allen Kell Jr., age 50, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Md.
Robert was born in Smyth County on July 29, 1970. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Levada Bridgeman Kell and Carl & Effie Suits Foley. He was a 1989 graduate of Marion Senior High School and had been a paramedic for over 23 years.
He is survived by his children, Natasha Kell and fiancé, Michael Miller, Robert Kell, Tim Kell and fiancé, Kayla Chandler, Robbie Kell and Amber Vipperman, Hannah Kell, Gabe Kell, and Sabrina Kell; parents, Robert Kell Sr. and Virginia Foley Kell; grandchildren, James and Branson Miller, and Nevaeh, Peyton, and Paxton Kell; brothers, Kevin Kell Sr., Jason Kell and wife, Becky, and Carl Kell; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Monday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradlesyfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Kell Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.