Glen Coggins
Glen Coggins, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete. Full obituary and service details to follow.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com
.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tenn. is serving the Coggins family. (423) 282-1521.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.