Gavin Andrew McKee
1985 - 2020
BORN
1985
DIED
2020
Gavin Andrew McKee

June 22, 1985 - October 18, 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn.

Gavin Andrew McKee, 35, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was born on June 22, 1985, the son of David and Linda McKee of Meadowview, Virginia. Gavin has one son Aiden McKee and a very special sister, Shara McKee who is attending William & Mary.

Funeral arrangements for Gavin McKee will be announced at a later date in the Bristol Herald Courier.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. McKee.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.
Bill and all the family of Gavin, perhaps God needed a musician in the Heavenly Band. It truly hurts to lose a young member of any family and I am sure Gavin left many memories to help comfort and give you peace in the coming days ahead. May God himself grant you peace and comfort and heal your hurting hearts that only He can do. My prayers are with all the Gavin McKee family.
Frank Parris
October 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Gavin was a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed! May he Rest In Peace
Larry Walker
October 24, 2020