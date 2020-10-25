Bill and all the family of Gavin, perhaps God needed a musician in the Heavenly Band. It truly hurts to lose a young member of any family and I am sure Gavin left many memories to help comfort and give you peace in the coming days ahead. May God himself grant you peace and comfort and heal your hurting hearts that only He can do. My prayers are with all the Gavin McKee family.

Frank Parris October 24, 2020