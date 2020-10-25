Gavin Andrew McKee
June 22, 1985 - October 18, 2020
BRISTOL, Tenn.
Gavin Andrew McKee, 35, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He was born on June 22, 1985, the son of David and Linda McKee of Meadowview, Virginia. Gavin has one son Aiden McKee and a very special sister, Shara McKee who is attending William & Mary.
Funeral arrangements for Gavin McKee will be announced at a later date in the Bristol Herald Courier.
.
