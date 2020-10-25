Robert R. Baumbach
July 11, 1936 - October 23, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Robert R. "Bob" Baumbach went on to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Rubidoux, California, July 11, 1936, to the late John Joseph and Dora Mary Baumbach.
Bob grew up in the greater Riverside, California area and eventually joined the United States Army. He began work at Alumax Aluminum in Riverside, where he swept floors, only to retire with the company as General Branch Manager of the entire Western States. During the course of his employment, he and his family lived in six different states and Mexico. The family made regular visits to Abingdon, Va. to visit his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Maucotel. Upon retirement in 1993, it was only natural to move to Abingdon, Va.
Bob enjoyed camping, boating, and taking the RV to NASCAR races, as well as Florida dring the winter months. He became active here in Abingdon as a Shriner, becoming the President in 1996. It brought him much joy to drive the kids to the hospital and to drive his miniature truck in the Shriner Parade.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Clara Ellen Baumbach; his daughter, Tamee Lynn Buban and husband Jeffrey Buban; his two sons, Robert Craig Baumbach, and Richard "Todd" Baumbach and spouse Michael L. Williams, Jr.; three brothers, John, Joseph, and David Baumbach; two sisters, Ruby Johnston, and Patricia Tresselle; and three grandchildren, Jessica Domelle, Courtney Blackwell, and Joshua Blackwell.
It was Bob's wish to have a private ceremony.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Robert R. Baumbach is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
PO BOX 427 / 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.