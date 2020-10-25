Betty F. Hughes
November 16, 1944 - October 23, 2020
Betty F. Hughes, 75, of Lebanon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, with family and friends by her side. Born in Washington County, Va., on November 16, 1944, she was the daughter of that late Luther and Fannie Alexander Fields. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil J. Hughes; brothers, Robie Dean Fields, Author Homer Fields; sister-in-law, Mildred Fields.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Hicks and husband Donnie, Linda Jones and husband Sammy, Brenda Eudy and husband Edward, Renee Burgess and husband Josh; sons, Cecil "Bo" Hughes and wife Deborah, William Hughes, and Billy Hughes and wife Natasha; brothers, Luther Fields and Billy Fields and wife Dolores; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Christine White, whom she loved as a sister.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Hicks, A.W. Crigger, Donald "Hank" Fields, Jeff Fields, Phillip White, Brad White, and David Cook.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Randy Williams and Rev. Fred Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.
The family will receive friends on Sunday after 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, mask will be required and social distancing should be practiced.
Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Virginia
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.