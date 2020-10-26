William Howard Fowler



January 30, 1949 - October 23, 2020



William Howard Fowler, 70, of Elkhorn City, Ky., passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born on January 30, 1949 in Pikeville, Ky., to the late Nelson Morgan Fowler and Itley Owens Fowler.



He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of ElkHorn City Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Brenda Fowler; daughter, Christa Fowler of Richmond, Ky.; sisters, Irene (Darrell) Breeding of Richlands, Va.; grandchildren, Meyonnia Fowler, Bayli Rose, and Alyx Rose; great-neice, Morgan Buskill; great-nephew, John Buskill; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Fowler. He was preceded in death by son, Alex Brandon Fowler.



Memorial service will be on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. Bailey Funeral Home Chapel in Elkhorn City, Ky., officiated by Aaron Butler.



Arrangements under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., Elkhorn City, Ky.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 26, 2020.