Doris Jean Whitaker
May 27, 1935 - October 23, 2020
Doris Jean Whitaker, born on May 27, 1935, departed this life for her heavenly home on Friday, October 23, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra J. Whitaker; parents, George and Delphia Hickman; sisters, Marie Dameron, Eleanor Booker, Bevelene McClain, Minnie Pearl Hickman; brother, James Hickman; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Doris was a wonderful and loving mother.
Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Vicki (Paul) Kuhlmeier, Connie (Gary) Sexton, Beverly (Kenneth) Faulk, Shirley (Mike) Whetsell and son, Joseph Whitaker.
She was a sweet grandmother with special memories for each child. Grandchildren, Ivy (Wes) Ritchie, Chris (Cassidy) Harris, Katie (Logan) Miller, Jeremy (Sarah) Faulk, Steven (Erin) Kuhlmeier, Ezra (Morgan) Whitaker, and Stacy (Waylon) Deskins.
Nine great-grandchildren that she took great pride in, Ada and Bella Ritchie, Kirra Littleford, Logan, Grayson, and Braxton Harris, Jacob Whitaker, Arthur Kuhlmeier, and Augustus Miller.
Sister, Janis Hobbs; sisters-in-law, Lena Mae Hickman, Margaret Grogg, and Thelma Anderson; brother-in-law, Claude Whitaker; special friend and caregiver, Diane Trent; and several much-loved nieces and nephews.
Her church family at Hickman Memorial Baptist, that she loved dearly and was active until her failing health prevented.
She loved to sit on her porch, swinging and singing old time gospel hymns. We thank everyone for their prayers and kindness to our family.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Jimmy Gross, Ronnie Horne, and Jamie Mauk officiating.
Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Boohers Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Whitaker family.
