Betty F. Hughes
Betty F. Hughes

November 16, 1944 - October 23, 2020

Betty F. Hughes, 75, of Lebanon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020, with family and friends by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Randy Williams and the Rev. Fred Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Hicks, A.W. Crigger, Donald "Hank" Fields, Jeff Fields, Phillip White, Brad White, and David Cook.

Due to COVID-19, mask will be required and social distancing should be practiced.

Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service

7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, Virginia

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA 24266
Oct
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA 24266
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
So sorry to hear of your loss. Treasure all of your memories. They are more precious than gold. May God strengthen and bless each of you with His love and comfort. Love and prayers.
Fred & Gay Reynolds
October 25, 2020