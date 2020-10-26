Tanner Michael Jones
January 13, 2020 - October 24, 2020
SALTVILLE, Va.
Tanner Michael Jones, age 23, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a 2015 graduate of Northwood High School and a employee of Burwill Construction Co. Tanner was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Mary Jones and Mike Henderson; and great-grandmother, Helen Call.
He is survived by his father, Mike Jones (Rosie); mother, Monica Henderson Jones (Darren); sister, which was his pride and joy, Chelsi Jones; grandparents, Joann and Jake Tolbert; special aunts and uncles, Barbara Call, Tammy and Allen Dinsmore, Wayne Tolbert, Kim and James Watson, Rodney and Jodi Tolbert; special cousins, Jadon and Kayla Dinsmore, Landon Clevenger, Maddie Tolbert, Patricia Waddell, Bently Michael, Madison and Hughston Smith; the love of his life, Haley Bordwine; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tanner Jones Family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 E. Main St.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 26, 2020.