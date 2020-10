Tanner Michael JonesJanuary 13, 2020 - October 24, 2020SALTVILLE, Va.Tanner Michael Jones, age 23, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a 2015 graduate of Northwood High School and a employee of Burwill Construction Co. Tanner was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Mary Jones and Mike Henderson; and great-grandmother, Helen Call.He is survived by his father, Mike Jones (Rosie); mother, Monica Henderson Jones (Darren); sister, which was his pride and joy, Chelsi Jones; grandparents, Joann and Jake Tolbert; special aunts and uncles, Barbara Call, Tammy and Allen Dinsmore, Wayne Tolbert, Kim and James Watson, Rodney and Jodi Tolbert; special cousins, Jadon and Kayla Dinsmore, Landon Clevenger, Maddie Tolbert, Patricia Waddell, Bently Michael, Madison and Hughston Smith; the love of his life, Haley Bordwine; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com . The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tanner Jones Family.D.R. Henderson Funeral Home148 E. Main St.