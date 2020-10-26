Menu
The Rev. C.W. Eugene Baldwin
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1940
DIED
October 25, 2020
The Rev. C.W. Eugene Baldwin

April 25, 1940 - October 25, 2020

MARION, Va.

Reverend C.W. Eugene Baldwin, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Glade Spring, Va.

Eugene was a devoted Christian and servant for his Lord. He had pastored many local Presbyterian Churches within the area for the past 40 years. Along with being a pastor, he also sold insurance for 30+ years. Eugene was a hardworking family man, that never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence Parks Baldwin; son, Alan Baldwin; brother, Dr. Leroy Baldwin; and sister, Magdalene Baldwin.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn June Baldwin; grandson, Robert Baldwin; brother, K.C. Baldwin and wife, Donna; sister, Leona Russell; children, Lisa Edwards and husband Opie and Tammy Gillen; grandchildren, Beth Matthews and husband, Craig and Blake Reese and wife, Anette; great-grandchildren, Cole, Keith, Ben, and Mason; and the many church families he had throughout the years.

The family would like to express a special thanks to DaVita Dialysis and to Trinity Ambulance Service for the care given to Eugene and the Family.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Jim Walker and Pastor Bill Parrish officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday at the Rose Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seven Mile Ford Presbyterian Church c/o Frances Shorey 267 Shawnee Trail, Chilhowie, VA, 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Baldwin Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Oct
27
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Oct
28
Graveside service
Rose Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Thoughts and prayer for comfort and peace for the family during this time.
Temple Mellinger
October 25, 2020
Eugene has been a wonderful friend to me and my family over the years. He will always be loved and missed. Prayers and hugs to all of the family.
LINDA DIAZ
Friend
October 25, 2020
I'll always remember Eugene’s sweet smile and kind heart. I'm so glad I got to know him. He will be missed and never forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with June and the family. I love you all.
Linda Bostic
Friend
October 25, 2020
So sorry to learn of Mr. Baldwin's death. He was a very nice man and a wonderful pastor.
Carolynn Cornett
Friend
October 25, 2020
I have known this wonderful man since i was 14 and he was the pastor that came to me when my mother passed away and married me and my best friend 22years ago i am so lost for words to find out of his passing. Rest in peace
Brenda Tapia
Friend
October 25, 2020