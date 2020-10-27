Delmer "Gene" Eugene Pennington
August 24, 1941 - October 25, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Delmer Eugene "Gene" Pennington, age 79, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
Gene was born in Chilhowie, Va., on August 24, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ennis Dolinger Pennington; his loving wife of 56 years, Josie "Jodi" Pennington; and brothers, Homer Pennington, Roy Pennington, Charles Pennington, and Nelson Pennington.
Gene was a dedicated veteran of the United States Army having served 23 years. He also retired with 40 years of service from Brunswick and General Dynamics in Marion. Gene was a lifetime member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667; as well as a member and Master Mason of the Royal Mason Lodge 250 in Chilhowie.
He is survived by his son, Michael E. Pennington and wife, Tammy, of Chilhowie; daughter, Patricia A. Johnston and husband, Mark, of Abingdon; grandchildren, Matthew Pennington and wife, Whitney "Lundy" of Abingdon, Justin Pennington, and Eric Sweat and wife Tara, all of Chilhowie; great-grandchildren, Carson, Cadyen, and Bryce; brother, Marvin Pennington and wife, Cleta; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Jonathan Jones and Pastor Rodney Olinger officiating and full Masonic Rites rendered by the Chilhowie Masonic Lodge 250. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at McClure Cemetery in Chilhowie with full military honors rendered.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Pennington Family.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 27, 2020.