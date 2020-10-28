Menu
James H. Gill
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
James H. Gill

February 17, 1942 - October 24, 2020

GLADE SPRINGS, Va.

James H. Gill "Jimmy", passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home with the service following at 1 p.m. with pastor Jeff Stout officiating. A committal service will follow to Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, Tenn.

Serving as pallbearers will be Highlands Fellowship Men's Group.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gill.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA 24212
Oct
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA 24212
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
Jim was a wonderful servant of our Lord Jesus! My life was really Blessed when he formed the Men´s Bible Study and I started to attend! Thank you Jim for presenting Gods message to us every Monday night! You will be greatly missed! You were a wonderful and faithful servant of our Lord Jesus!
Richard Logsdon
October 26, 2020
Gonna miss you my friend. You were always like a big brother to me and Ray. You taught me so much about cars and life. I know I´ll see you again!
Tom Mabe
October 26, 2020
Condolences to the family.Jimmy was full of life, such a sense of humor, all enjoyed being in his company.
Elaine Keen
October 26, 2020