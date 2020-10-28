William Henderson



December 2, 1927 - October 16, 2020



William H Henderson, "Hack", born on December 2, 1927, in Richlands Va., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. A resident of Saltville, Va., he was the son of Charles W. Henderson and Lula Helton.



Hack grew up in Poor Valley near Tumbling Creek and served in United States Army from 1946 to 1947. He worked at U.S. Gypsum until retirement as Maintenance Man. His hobbies were building anything he wanted to build from any items that happened to be available.



He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Henderson; son, Arlan Henderson; and sister, Helen Poston.



Burial will be held at Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8, 2020.