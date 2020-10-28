Evelyn McThenia Hale
April 21,1929 - October 24, 2020
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Mrs. Evelyn McThenia Hale, 91, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
A lifelong homemaker who loved to cook, she had resided at English Meadows Senior Living in Abingdon, Va., after having lived most of her life in Glade Spring, Va. She was an active member of the Byars-Cobb United Memorial Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Daniel Douglas "Doug" Hale.
She was a loving aunt to one niece, Bonnie McFall of Cape Coral, Fla.; and two nephews, Ted McThenia of Glade Spring, Va., and Chris Goff of Bronxville, N.Y. She is also survived by two grand-nieces, Emma Goff Orenstein of Stamford, Conn., and Margaret Goff of Bronxville, N.Y.; and by many cousins.
She loved animals, and took in many cats and dogs who needed a good home. She and her late husband were equally generous to friends and neighbors in need.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery, with the Rev. Donnie Bailey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Washington County Life Saving Crew.
