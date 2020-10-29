John Alexander Bullington Sr.
John Alexander Bullington Sr., 77, of Johnson City passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary with service dates and times will be announced at a later date.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Bullington family during this difficult time.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 29, 2020.