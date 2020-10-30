Tanya G. Baumgardner
October 22, 1947 - October 27, 2020
Tanya Baumgardner, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Bristol, Virginia, in 1947 and was a 1966 graduate of John S. Battle High School.
Tanya was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Fortner and Twila Kiser; her brother, Dennis Fortner; and one son, Travis Baumgardner. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ron Baumgardner; her daughter, Angie Thomas and husband, Bill Thomas; and her two grandchildren, Chance Thomas and Bailey Thomas, who were the light of her life.
Tanya and Ron started and owned Carpet Care-O-Van in the Tri-Cities for 26 years. She loved traveling and her favorite places included Blowing Rock, Charlotte and Hilton Head Island. She had a knack for decorating and loved to flip houses. Her passion for the things she loved inspired those around her. She will always be loved and is forever in our hearts.
A graveside service and committal will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., with Britt West officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Baumgardner and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 30, 2020.