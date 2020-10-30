Lynnette Phillips
ST. PAUL, Va.
Lynnette Phillips, 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
She was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Everett Phillips and Phyllis Hall. She was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Bryant.
Her heart was at Lonesome Pine Raceway for twenty-two years, where she made many friends and loved her racing community. She was a great friend, sister, mother, and nanapie. She wanted the ones that loved her to know she loved each of you. Her pride and joy was her family and grandchildren. She fought a hard fight and was ready to go home and said she was a winner either way.
"I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith" II Timothy 4:7
She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Payne and husband, Mitchell, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Desirea Morgan and husband, Jared, of Dillwyn, Virginia; one sister, Karen Tunnell, and husband, Chris, of Wise, Virginia; one brother, David Phillips of Castlewood, Virginia; four grandchildren, Madison Bryant of Abingdon, Virginia, Kassidy Kiser of Abingdon, Virginia, Bodie Morgan of Dillwyn, Virginia, and Avienda Morgan "Little Moose" of Dillwyn, Virginia; one step-grandson, Tyler Payne of The Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; one special niece, Emmalea Tunnell of Wise, Virginia; and special friend, Nicole Hall.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia, with the Rev. Woody Scott, the Rev. Marvin Cain, and the Rev. D.J. Couch officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
.
Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 30, 2020.