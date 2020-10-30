Menu
Gregory Ray Shuler
1958 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1958
DIED
October 28, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.

Gregory Ray Shuler, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va.

Greg was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Shuler and Malvina Parks Shuler; stepmother, Norma Shuler; and stepsister, Lynn Wyrick.

He worked as a carpenter and mason for the majority of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and loved his birds.

Survivors include his brothers, Daniel Earl Shuler and wife, Sandy, of Bristol, Va., and Jeffery Lee Shuler and wife, Carol, of Chilhowie; sister, Mary Jean Womack and husband, Marty, of Smithfield, Va.; stepsisters, Dana Musick and husband, David, of Sugar Grove, and Robin Heath and husband, Hector, of Glade Spring; and nieces and nephews, Brandi Shuler, Joshua Shuler, Amy Pauley, and Jenna Johnson. He is all survived by great nieces and nephews and step nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. Interment will follow at Shuler Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Boy's Town at boystown.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Shuler family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Oct
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
My heart goes out to you and your family jeff. There are not words to tell you how I feel for you and Carol
Verla Hodges
Family
October 29, 2020
My Brother You have left us too soon.I have lost my Fishing Buddy,My Friend and My Brother Inlaw .God Brought you into my life for a reason and I am so Thankful and Blessed For Our Time Together.I learned alot from you and we had some good conversations and phone calls.You also accepted me as part of your Family and that meant alot .We will See Each Other Again in Heaven My Brother.Tell Pappy Earl I Love Him and Love You Too!
Marty Womack
Family
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Clarke
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss/ You are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless and be with you.
Sheila Reedy Hagy
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of Greg’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Sue Parks Ashlin
Family
October 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Greg's passing. I remember him as a kind soul. I will be praying for the family during these difficult times.
Theresa Carter
Friend
October 29, 2020