Gregory Ray Shuler
April 2, 1958 - October 28, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Gregory Ray Shuler, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va.
Greg was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Shuler and Malvina Parks Shuler; stepmother, Norma Shuler; and stepsister, Lynn Wyrick.
He worked as a carpenter and mason for the majority of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and loved his birds.
Survivors include his brothers, Daniel Earl Shuler and wife, Sandy, of Bristol, Va., and Jeffery Lee Shuler and wife, Carol, of Chilhowie; sister, Mary Jean Womack and husband, Marty, of Smithfield, Va.; stepsisters, Dana Musick and husband, David, of Sugar Grove, and Robin Heath and husband, Hector, of Glade Spring; and nieces and nephews, Brandi Shuler, Joshua Shuler, Amy Pauley, and Jenna Johnson. He is all survived by great nieces and nephews and step nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. Interment will follow at Shuler Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Boy's Town at boystown.org
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Shuler family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 30, 2020.