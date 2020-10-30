My Brother You have left us too soon.I have lost my Fishing Buddy,My Friend and My Brother Inlaw .God Brought you into my life for a reason and I am so Thankful and Blessed For Our Time Together.I learned alot from you and we had some good conversations and phone calls.You also accepted me as part of your Family and that meant alot .We will See Each Other Again in Heaven My Brother.Tell Pappy Earl I Love Him and Love You Too!

Marty Womack Family October 29, 2020