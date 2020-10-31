Menu
Lynnette Phillips
Lynnette Phillips

ST. PAUL, Va.

Lynnette Phillips, 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia, with the Rev. Woody Scott, the Rev. Marvin Cain, and the Rev. D.J. Couch officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lonesome Pine Raceway
, Coeburn, Virginia
Nov
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lonesome Pine Raceway
, Coeburn, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
