Larry Nathaniel Dillard
August 4, 1951 - October 25, 2020
Larry Nathaniel Dillard, age 69, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 4, 1951, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late K.N. "Cecil" and Sally Mitchell Dillard, and he was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He worked as a steel worker at Bristol Metals.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine South; brothers, Carson Mitchell, Fred Dillard, Artie Dillard, Gene Dillard, Jessie Dillard and Harmon Dillard. Surviving include his wife of 32 years, Gladys Dillard; daughter, Sandra Dillard; son, David Dillard and wife, Lisa; granddaughter, Emily Sells and husband, Justin; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Dillard will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donnie Shaffer officiating. The burial will follow in Crumley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Dillard, Ronnie Johnson, Justin Sells, Jimmy Brown, Rob Taylor and Nelson Sharrett. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 31, 2020.