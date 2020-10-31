Edsil Scott Fleenor
April 25, 1930 - October 29, 2020
Edsil Scott Fleenor, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his residence.
Anyone who knew him, knows he loved family, friends, church, story-telling about his career in aviation, farming, tractors, lawn mowers, hunting, fishing and Reese's cups.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a Deacon at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church.
Along with his parents, W.M. "Dub" and Grace Derting Fleenor, he was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy Baker Fleenor; second wife, Christine Mattox Fleenor; and nephew, Todd Pannell.
He is survived by his sister, Peggy Jenkins and family; brother, Dan Fleenor and family and stepson, Brooks Mattox and family.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum with Dr. Rick Light officiating. Entombment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church, 431 Old Jonesboro Road, Bristol, TN 37620.
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423-989-4800) is serving the family of Mr. Fleenor.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 31, 2020.