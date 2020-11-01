Lukas Justin ClineJanuary 15, 2007 - October 27, 2020MEADOWVIEW, Va.Lukas Justin Cline, 13, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.Lukas was born in Marion, Va., and attended Glade Spring Middle School. He truly loved farming and being in the outdoors. He loved to hunt on the family farm and fishing was his true passion.He was preceded in death by his mother, Ashley Dawn Surber Cline.He is survived by his father, Erik Justin Cline and his wife, Rachel Ann Hamm Cline, of Meadowview, Va.; his two loving sisters, Bobbie Jessie Cline and Erika Ann Cline of the home; his paternal grandfather, Darrell Lee Cline of Marion, Va.; his paternal grandmother, Angela Pennington Dixon of Atkins, Va.; great-grandmother, Charlotte Cline of Marion, Va.; his maternal grandfather, Tim Surber of Marion, Va.; his great-grandfather, Charles Leo DeBusk and wife, Judy; and his aunt and uncle, Brian and Heather Hall.The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020, at The Frost Funeral Home Chapel in Abingdon, Va., from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Cline Family Cemetery with Brother Rick Cuddy officiating.In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial contributions in memory of Lukas Cline be made to the family c/o Erik Cline, 25577 Blue Hills Drive, Glade Springs, VA 24340, in his memory.Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Lukas Cline.Frost Funeral Home250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210