Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lukas Justin Cline
2007 - 2020
BORN
2007
DIED
2020
Lukas Justin Cline

January 15, 2007 - October 27, 2020

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Lukas Justin Cline, 13, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020, at The Frost Funeral Home Chapel in Abingdon, Va., from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Cline Family Cemetery with Brother Rick Cuddy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial contributions in memory of Lukas Cline be made to the family c/o Erik Cline, 25577 Blue Hills Drive, Glade Springs, VA 24340, in his memory.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Lukas Cline.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA 24212
Nov
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cline Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Lukas and I were good friends at school, and he has come to my house and stayed the night before I will always miss and remember him.
Stephen Widener
November 1, 2020
Lukas was in my fourth grade class. He was loved by everyone, helpful to those in need, and was a real joy! I distinctly remember that he had the cutest grin whenever he thought something was funny, especially when it came to the cattle that were such an important part of his life! I believe Lukas taught me as much about kindness as I taught him about math. I am forever grateful for the time we had together and so honored to have known him. God bless the Cline family and may God watch over them as they navigate through this most trying time. I am truly sorry for your loss. All my love, Mrs. Horn
Elizabeth Horn
November 1, 2020
My heart was broken for you all . Luke was a precious child .I will be praying for the family .
Velma McGrady
November 1, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Luke was such a sweet boy,I always enjoyed being around him. My heart is broken. I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Joanne Shumate
November 1, 2020