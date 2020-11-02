Lukas was in my fourth grade class. He was loved by everyone, helpful to those in need, and was a real joy! I distinctly remember that he had the cutest grin whenever he thought something was funny, especially when it came to the cattle that were such an important part of his life! I believe Lukas taught me as much about kindness as I taught him about math. I am forever grateful for the time we had together and so honored to have known him. God bless the Cline family and may God watch over them as they navigate through this most trying time. I am truly sorry for your loss. All my love, Mrs. Horn

Elizabeth Horn November 1, 2020