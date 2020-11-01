Bill was a great friend for over 30 years and an associate pastor with me (Rev, Roger L. Ball) for over 19 years at Faith Baptist Tabernacle and my friend will surely be missed.



(2 Corinthians 5:1) For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.



Rev. Roger L. Ball Coworker October 31, 2020