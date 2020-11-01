Bill Venable
June 2, 1934 - October 29, 2020
Bill Venable, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on June 2, 1934, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Thomas and Mamie Hudson Venable.
Bill was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a self-employed painter. Bill was a man of faith and enjoyed attending all churches and mostly attended Parkway Baptist Church.
Survivors include his special friend, Helen; and several extended family members.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery with Dr. Gary Montgomery officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, 1253 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.