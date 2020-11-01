Ronnie Lee McGee
ST. PAUL, Va.
Ronnie Lee McGee, 73, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Ronnie Lee McGee will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Woody Scott and the Rev. Marvin Cain officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Flowers will be accepted as well as donations to the Roger E. Jessee Memorial Food Bank, P.O. Box 988 Castlewood, VA 24224. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the McGee family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.