Kenneth Dillard Fletcher
October 21, 1936 - October 30, 2020
Kenneth Dillard Fletcher, age 84, of Davenport, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home.
Born on October 21, 1936, in Davenport, Virginia, he was a son of the late Ervin and Vernie Owens Fletcher. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1956 graduate of Council High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from June 6, 1958 until his retirement on June 30, 1978. He was stationed in Thailand and Guam and served during the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he was employed as a shop manager for United Coal Company at Grundy, Virginia. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ferley Fletcher and one daughter-in-law, Freda Gail Fletcher.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Jacqueline Fletcher of the home; one son, Michael Fletcher and wife, Jane; grandson, Christopher Fletcher and wife, Melanie; two brothers, James D. "Jack" Fletcher and Lanny Darrell "L.D." Fletcher; special friends, Harold and Kat Boyd, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wendell Harris officiating. Interment followed at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers were Christopher Fletcher, Michael Fletcher, Harold Boyd, Joshua Barton, Michael Hess, and Ralph Thornsbury. Men of Venia Chapel served as honorary pallbearers. Military graveside honors were conducted by VFW Post 9864 of Lebanon, Virginia.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.