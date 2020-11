Robert Allen YoungJune 24, 1959 - November 1, 2020Robert Allen Young, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 24, 1959, in Calicoon, N.Y., a son of the late Frances and Faye Young. Robert was an employee of Tri-City Extrusion.Survivors include his daughters, Casey Young, Megan Young and Robin Young; four sisters, two brothers, and four grandchildren.There will be no services at this time.Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620