Robert Allen Young
June 24, 1959 - November 1, 2020
Robert Allen Young, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 24, 1959, in Calicoon, N.Y., a son of the late Frances and Faye Young. Robert was an employee of Tri-City Extrusion.
Survivors include his daughters, Casey Young, Megan Young and Robin Young; four sisters, two brothers, and four grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.