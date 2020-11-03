Anna Bell Wyatt Callahan
April 18, 1933 - November 1, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Anna Bell Wyatt Callahan, age 87, passed on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in NHC Bristol.
Anna was a graduate of William King High School and an employee of Johnston Memorial Clinic for over 40 years. She was a long-time member of Abingdon Baptist Church.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Barnett Wyatt and Ella Mae Thomas Wyatt; husband, Carlos Callahan; son, Charles R. "Chuck" Callahan; brother, Ray I. Wyatt; and sisters, Thelma Norris and Myrtle Mays.
She is survived by her son, Kenny Callahan and wife, Donna, of Hayes, Va.; daughter, Cindy Gross and husband, Gil, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; two sisters, Mildred McSwain and Violet Dolinger, both of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Justin Callahan, Heather O'Quinn, Ben Gross, and Anna Gross; great-grandchildren, Olivia O'Quinn, Deacon "Smiley" O'Quinn, Lucas Callahan, and Maya Sapp; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Janice Price, Kenny Clark, and Marsha Braska.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Bryan officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Justin Callahan, Ben Gross, Jeff O'Quinn, David Lee, David Eaton, Kenny Clark, and David Meadows will serve as pallbearers. Face coverings are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon Baptist Church Senior Adult Choir Program, 361 West Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, in Mrs. Callahan's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
The family of Anna Bell Wyatt Callahan is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
