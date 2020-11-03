Paul David Heath
February 5, 1942 - November 2, 2020
MARION, Va.
Paul David Heath age 78, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va.
Paul was born in West Virginia, on February 5, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Bob" and Mary Thompson Heath; siblings, Dewey Heath, Charles Heath, Carrie Justice, Glen Heath, Bobby Joe Heath, and Harold Heath; and a great-granddaughter, Jayden Heath.
Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a hardworking man that retired from the coal mines after 23 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Louise Heath; son, Robert Heath and wife, Linda, of Keyser, W.Va.; daughter, Kelly Brown of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Hatfield and husband, Adam, Allison Heath and fiancé, Shawn Blankenship, and Tabitha Miller and husband, Earnie; great-grandchildren, Hunter Heath, Aybree and Kayson Hatfield, and Cole Miller; brothers, Riley Heath of Marion, and James Heath of Glade Spring; special friends, Mary and Roger Norman, Paul and Stacy York, and Carolyn Hatfield Heath, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Eddie Foster officiating. Entombment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home with a service to follow with Brother Homer Blankenship officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Cancer Center of Wytheville, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Heath family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.