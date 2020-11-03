Nola Ann Rosenbaum
June 17, 1953 - October 31, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Nola Ann Rosenbaum, 67, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Wellmont Hospice House, in Bristol, Tennessee.
Nola was born on June 17, 1953, to the late Clyde Robinson and Grace McCann Rosenbaum, Glade Spring, Virginia. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Emory, Virginia and was an alumnus of Radford University, Radford, Virginia, earning a degree in Business Administration. Nola was the Corporate Accounting Manager in the Specialty Chemicals Group of Union Carbide in Danbury, Connecticut for 28 years. After her retirement, she moved back to Southwest Virginia. She was a member of Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Church and attended Highlands Fellowship in recent years.
Nola's interests included family, gardening, and cooking. She was a fabulous cook! Friends and family were often blessed by a gift of her homemade goodies. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend that will be forever missed.
In addition to her parents, Nola was preceded in death by a sister, Evangeline Gayle Adams and a brother-in-law, William Darrell Cline.
Survivors include a sister, Ramona Rosenbaum Cline of Glade Spring, Virginia; two brothers, John Martin Rosenbaum and wife, Betty, of Abingdon, Virginia, and William McCann Rosenbaum and wife, Janice, of Bristol, Virginia; her nieces, Lisa McCroskey and husband, James, of Bristol, Virginia, Kellie Bird of Bristol, Virginia, Whitney Cole and husband Ryan, of Chilhowie, Virginia, Meredith Mathesius and husband Ryan, of Bristol, Virginia, and Ashley Harris and husband, Jason, of Abingdon, Virginia: her nephews, Todd Rosenbaum and wife, Samantha, of Glade Spring, Virginia, and William Daniel Cline of Glade Spring, Virginia; several great nieces and nephews, Zane and Wyatt McCroskey, Kinsley and Braxton Bird, Coy, Bram, and Layna Grace Rosenbaum, Cason and Sadie Grace Cole, Emerson, Merritt, and Lauren Mathesius, Carson and Walt Harris; and several cousins.
A graveside service and committal will be conducted at Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with the Rev. Timothy Bird officiating. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hutton, Chris Moore, Bill Sanders, Gary Ball, Don Blevins, and Bill Neese. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Dale Orr, Anne Kilpatrick, Susan Vaala, and Paul White.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Nola's doctors, nurses, and friends for their care, concern, and support during her illness.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - 9959.
Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Nola Ann Rosenbaum.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.