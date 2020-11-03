Georgia Austin
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Georgia Austin, 97, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Castlewood, Virginia, daughter of the late George and Caroline Lucas Lasley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bickley Austin; two sons, James and Teddy Austin; three infant grandchildren; three brothers, and five sisters.
Georgia loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended St. Paul Assembly of God Church in St. Paul, Virginia. She played softball and basketball for Temple Hill High School in Castlewood, Virginia, was an avid sports fan, and loved watching her family play. She also loved and enjoyed her flowers and liked to fish.
She is survived by her two sons, Sam Austin and wife, Mary Lou, of Norton, Virginia, and William "Tiny" Austin and wife, Cathy, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; four daughters, Barbara Nunnari and husband, Tim, of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, Connie Dotson and husband, Roger, of Castlewood, Virginia, Bonnie Austin of Castlewood, Virginia, and Jeannie Stanley and husband, Michael, of Castlewood, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Mary Lee Austin of Nickelsville, Virginia; special caregiver, Denise Booth; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Georgia Austin will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Scott Million officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Chad Hicks, Stephen Austin, Brad Austin, Jonathan "Jaybird" Clark, Josh Austin, Dalton Cromer, and Matthew Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Couch and Bobby Lasley.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Austin family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.