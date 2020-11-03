Carol Moore
August 22, 1963 - November 1, 2020
Carol Moore, 57, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Tenn., on August 22, 1963, a daughter of the late Martin and Clara Wiggins Estep. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Everette Horton Jr. and a stepson, Robert Larry Moore Jr.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and also attended Highlands Fellowship Church. She was co-owner and operator of Larry Carol Service Center for 18 years. She loved all animals including her special dog, Hydie. Her hobbies included going to flea markets and riding motorcycles.
Carol is survived by her husband, Larry Moore; stepdaughter, January Rush and husband, Josh; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Estep Mumpower; two brothers, Charles Estep and wife, Terri and Jimmy Estep; and three nieces.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Shipley Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Aaron Walden officiating. Everyone attending the service is asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:15 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Moore and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.