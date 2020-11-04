Eleanor Martin
November 2, 1938 - November 1, 2020
MARION, Va.
Eleanor Martin, age 81, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.
Eleanor loved her family and especially, Mark who called her Gran-Gran. She was a graduate of Marion College and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. Eleanor loved sports – all sports – especially college basketball and Emory & Henry football. Eleanor was a great, kind soul to people and all animals and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald "Don" Martin; parents, Conley and Emma Pearl Robinson; sister, Clara Jean Hastings; brothers, Richard, Johnny and Charles Franklin Robinson.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Janet Martin Holcomb and grandson, Mark Holcolmb of Rogersville, Tenn.; sisters, Betty Ann Slemp and husband, Harold, Thelma Kate Mathena and husband, Don all of Marion, Va,; sisters-in-law, Lois Robinson of Marion, Va. and Nancy Robinson of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Walter "Pete" Robinson of Salem, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Marion, Va. with Pastor Emily Edmondson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory & Henry College, 12171 Alder Street, Meadowview, Va. 24361.
